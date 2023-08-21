Everyday Kentucky
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening

Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside activities for the week due to the heat until later in the evening.

The prohibition is until 7:30 p.m. each day. We’re told any outdoor activity after 7:30 p.m. this week will still need to go by KHSAA heat index guidance.

FCPS says this includes things like practices and sporting activities.

Initially, school officials told us this included recess. However, they have since told us recess will still be allowed.

