FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside activities for the week due to the heat until later in the evening.

The prohibition is until 7:30 p.m. each day. We’re told any outdoor activity after 7:30 p.m. this week will still need to go by KHSAA heat index guidance.

FCPS says this includes things like practices and sporting activities.

Initially, school officials told us this included recess. However, they have since told us recess will still be allowed.

