FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Typical Summer Heat

hot
hot(wkyt)
By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are coming off one of the more pleasant streaks of weather you will ever find in August, but mother nature is ready to collect on all that awesome weather. You know what they say… Paybacks are heat!

Temps today hit 90-95 in most areas with humidity making it feel hotter than that. The core of the heat this week is to our west and that means the western half of the state will go above and beyond the rest. Heat index values in the west of 110 or higher will be a good bet.

Daytime highs through Friday will be similar to what’s out there today. Can the eastern half of the state get in on a few thunderstorms Wednesday and Thursday? Maybe.

A major cold front then blows in here to start the weekend and that will change things up in a hurry. This front drops in with the potential for some pretty good thunderstorms along it late Friday into Saturday. At the same time, two tropical systems will be trying their best to get into the mix as a deepening trough digs into the east.

