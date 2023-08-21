Everyday Kentucky
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle has arrived

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have hit the hot point in our forecast. Temperatures will run in the 90s each day this week.

There will be all kinds of heat flexing this week. It starts with today’s forecast highs around 90-95 degrees and humidity will make it feel even hotter. A HEAT ADVISORY is out for a few counties in our area. Franklin, Scott, Harrison, Anderson, Woodford, Fayette, Washington, Mercer, and Jessamine Counties are all in the advisory. There is a shot of seeing the heat index reach 100-105 in those counties. I actually think a few more of you could get to that level.

Our big heat dome will keep growing and intensifying through the work week. It looks like highs will reach the mid to upper-90s by Thursday. At that point, you do not need a lot of humidity to make it feel awful when you consider it into the equation. Those heat indices will run 105 or higher at times. I am sure we will see the HEAT ADVISORY expand later in the week. Maybe even an extension of the EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING.

A cold front will roll through the region at the end of the week. It will bring some relief to the region as highs will fall from the 90s all the way down to the low-80s on Sunday. But we have a whole bunch of heat to get through before that can happen.

Take care of each other!

