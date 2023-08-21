Lex. organization aims to hand out hundreds of PB & J sandwiches to unhoused community

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Catholic Action Center is dedicated to serving the area’s unhoused community through food and supply giveaways, and with the upcoming heatwave, the center came up with a game plan.

“The folks on the street, most of them love the peanut butter and jelly. They’ve told us that’s what they want, so we said okay. We’re getting ready for this next week to 10 days of really desperate kind of times for them, lets get as much peanut butter and jelly sandwiches as we can,” said Catholic Action Center Co-Founder and Director, Ginny Ramsey.

Ramsey said the organization made a Facebook post on Friday requesting that people donate peanut butter and jelly sandwiches for the project.

The center was met with a huge response.

“That’s the thing about Lexington. We’re the most compassionate community you can find,” said Ramsey. “When people knows there’s a need, they will fill it.”

The community began filling the center’s freezers with more than 800 PB&J sandwiches.

She said she expects more to come in the upcoming days.

“It takes a lot. It takes a village. It takes a village making a lot of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches,” she said.

Ramsey added that the center will be distributing 300 to 500 peanut butter and jelly sandwiches across Lexington each day.

“Peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, that’s the word of the day, so that way we can be sure all the folks on our streets get a little more of protein, a little bit of sweetness, and a little bit of care,” she said.

Ramsey said peanut butter and jelly sandwiches are also the safest option to hand out on a hot day because they can sit unrefrigerated for longer periods of time.

The center will also be handing out water and sunscreen to the unhoused population this week.

If anyone is interested in donating peanut butter and jelly sandwiches, they can be dropped off to the center from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

You can also keep up with the center’s upcoming events through its Facebook page.

