Lexington announces plans to help protect people who are homeless from the heat

The City of Lexington announced plans to help protect people who are experiencing homelessness...
The City of Lexington announced plans to help protect people who are experiencing homelessness from the heat.(Pxfuel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington announced plans to help protect people who are experiencing homelessness from the heat.

The City made a list of homeless service providers who are making changes to help clients avoid the heat.

  • Lighthouse Ministries, 190 Spruce Street, will remain open between their lunch and dinner meals. Individuals can access the Lighthouse as an additional cooling station between noon and 6 p.m.
  • Arbor Youth Services, 540 W. 3rd Street, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, for persons ages 18-24.
  • Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, 1060 Goodwin Drive, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
  • New Life Day Center, 224 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
  • New Vista, 201 Mechanic Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
  • Nathanial Mission, 1109 Versailles Road, is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Ave., is open Monday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
  • Residents only of The Salvation Army, Hope Center, Catholic Action Center, Arbor Youth Services, and GreenHouse17 will have access to those facilities 24 hours a day.

The City also provided a list of transportation options to get to one of the shelters or to a shady area:

  • LexTran is offering transportation to shelters at no charge to people who are experiencing homelessness.
  • Catholic Action Center will operate its Compassionate Caravan from noon to 8 p.m., as needed.
  • HopeMobile (operated by Hope Center) provides transportation to shady areas and provides water and other supplies.
  • Street Outreach Teams funded by the City’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention will provide transportation to shady areas, along with water and other supplies.

Police, Fire, E-911 call takers, 311 personnel and other divisions in government will be made aware of the heat-related plans so they can provide this information to residents they encounter who may need these services.

