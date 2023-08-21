Lexington announces plans to help protect people who are homeless from the heat
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The City of Lexington announced plans to help protect people who are experiencing homelessness from the heat.
The City made a list of homeless service providers who are making changes to help clients avoid the heat.
- Lighthouse Ministries, 190 Spruce Street, will remain open between their lunch and dinner meals. Individuals can access the Lighthouse as an additional cooling station between noon and 6 p.m.
- Arbor Youth Services, 540 W. 3rd Street, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, for persons ages 18-24.
- Mountain Comprehensive Care Center, 1060 Goodwin Drive, is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- New Life Day Center, 224 N. Martin Luther King Blvd., is open from 8:30 a.m. to noon, Monday-Friday, and from 8:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. Saturday.
- New Vista, 201 Mechanic Street, is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday-Friday.
- Nathanial Mission, 1109 Versailles Road, is open Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Lexington Rescue Mission, 444 Glen Arvin Ave., is open Monday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Residents only of The Salvation Army, Hope Center, Catholic Action Center, Arbor Youth Services, and GreenHouse17 will have access to those facilities 24 hours a day.
The City also provided a list of transportation options to get to one of the shelters or to a shady area:
- LexTran is offering transportation to shelters at no charge to people who are experiencing homelessness.
- Catholic Action Center will operate its Compassionate Caravan from noon to 8 p.m., as needed.
- HopeMobile (operated by Hope Center) provides transportation to shady areas and provides water and other supplies.
- Street Outreach Teams funded by the City’s Office of Homelessness Prevention and Intervention will provide transportation to shady areas, along with water and other supplies.
Police, Fire, E-911 call takers, 311 personnel and other divisions in government will be made aware of the heat-related plans so they can provide this information to residents they encounter who may need these services.
Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.