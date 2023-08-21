Lexington HVAC company sees increase in calls as temperatures rise

Everyday Kentucky
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - AC units were working hard on Monday, and so were HVAC repair companies.

Fayette Heating and Air says, as you can imagine, their call volume is heavy.

We caught up with one of the repair crews on a house call, and they have some information you can use to keep your home cool during these hot summer days.

On a typical day, the Fayette Heating and Air call center fields between 40 to 80 calls a day for repair.

Some customers are calling for routine check-ups, but most are calling for no-AC in their homes.

“Anytime we have consistent temperatures that are in the mid 80′s things may be running well the second it pushes itself over into the 90-degree range, the unit has a hard time keeping up,” said Fayette Heating and Air Service Manager Logan Pool.

Pool has some tips on how you can maintain your AC unit during these hot temperatures.

“Some tips for us are: make sure your filters are changed; make sure you have the windows shut, doors are shut, blinds are drawn, shades are drawn; if you have ceiling fans, use your ceiling fans you help circulate the air in the home as well.”

This next tip may not make sense at first, but Pool says to turn your thermostat up if it isn’t already above 71 degrees.

“And also a big one for us if you have your thermostat set for anything less than 72 degrees, raise it up to 72 degrees to give your system a little bit of a break during the day,” said Pool.

Pool suggests having routine maintenance on those A-C units.

