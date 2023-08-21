Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Man accused of accidentally shooting girlfriend at Ky. fair enters not guilty plea

Amari McClung
Amari McClung(WAVE News)
By Julia Huffman
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 7:44 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 19-year-old accused of accidentally shooting his girlfriend at the Kentucky State Fair appeared in court on Monday.

Amari McClung entered a plea of not guilty. On Saturday, Kentucky State Police said an 18-year-old was shot on the Midway around 6:15 p.m.

They said McClung was carrying a concealed handgun, unsecured, in the waistband of his pants. KSP said the gun became “dislodged” and fired, shooting the woman in the foot.

She was taken to the University of Louisville Hospital and is expected to survive her injuries.

McClung was arrested and charged with wanton endangerment and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.

On Monday, his bond was set to $10,000. If he posts bond, he will be placed on home arrest with work release.

McClung is due back in court Aug. 29.

Copyright 2023 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported early Sunday morning that injured one person.
One person hurt in shooting
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
The driver was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire
William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation

Latest News

Fentanyl is one of the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths.
Georgetown PD breaks down the dangers and misconceptions surrounding fentanyl
Money Generic
Millions in funding announced for two EKY counties
Jefferson County Public School Bus
JCPS says all students dropped off after first day back for all grade levels
The University says UK Police received multiple reports of vehicles stolen from the Cornerstone...
UK Police searching for vehicle theft suspects
Golf Cart
Friends search for answers after golf cart accident