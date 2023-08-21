Everyday Kentucky
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle

Deadly motorcycle crash(WITN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 3:14 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - One person is dead after a crash involving a motorcycle in Pulaski County.

The sheriff’s office says it happened around 3:45 Sunday afternoon on East Highway 80 and Squib Ano Road.

According to the sheriff’s office, the motorcycle turned left in front of a car near the intersection of KY 80, the Old London Road (KY 1956), and Squib-Ano Road. The car hit the motorcycle.

The passenger on the motorcycle was later pronounced dead by the Pulaski County Coroner’s Office. The driver of the motorcycle was flown to the University of Kentucky Hospital with serious injuries. His current condition is not known.

The names of the people on the motorcycle have not been released.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

