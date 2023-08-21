Everyday Kentucky
Rock House Brewing showcases local vendors

Rock House Brewing showcases local vendors
Rock House Brewing showcases local vendors(WKYT)
By Jessica Umbro
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:42 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - To cap off an art-filled weekend in Lexington, Rock House Brewing held their own showcase of local vendors Sunday afternoon.

“I love Rock House’s politics and their community that they foster they’re really welcoming, and their events are just always fantastic. They draw really amazing people, everyone’s really friendly, and it’s just always a good time,” said Brenna Foley, a printmaker at Silver Solstice Prints. “No one who comes to Rock House is rude, so everyone’s very friendly, they like to chat.”

They say sharing art with others can be a vulnerable experience, but the payoff is seeing others enjoy the final product.

“It’s very personal and also very nerve-wracking, but it’s also great to be able to show people my work,” said James Lyons of Lord John Vintage.

While other art fairs took place in Lexington throughout the weekend, vendors expressed gratitude for the unique atmosphere Rock House Brewing provides to those looking to sell their art.

“This one is just one my favorite vendor events to do. It’s really relaxed and laid back and chill,” said Samantha Lunger, owner of Piper and Co. “It’s got a little bit of a different feel to it.”

The unique, laid-back atmosphere allows the event’s vendors to sell new pieces to repeat customers and to connect with new clientele.

“It’s been very nice, a lot of curious people and a lot of people that I’ve never met before which is good, as well as people who have also bought from me in the past and coming back to buy some new pieces,” said Lyons.

Rock House Brewing hosts markets every month.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

