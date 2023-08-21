UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Baseball signee was arrested in Scott County on Sunday.

According to jail records first obtained by Nate Bryan, Connor Fugate, who signed with the Wildcats back in 2022, was arrested on at least six charges including DUI , reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, and theft of identity of another without consent.

BASEBALL ⚾️



2023 University of Kentucky signee (incoming freshman) CONNOR FUGATE was booked early this morning in the Scott County Detention Center.



The Prestonsburg native (Paintsville HS grad) has been charged with multiple offenses: pic.twitter.com/mg91gHteVq — Nate Bryan (@NateInSports) August 20, 2023

Fugate graduated from Paintsville High School in May.

The right handed pitcher was rated the 10th overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game. Fugate was named First Team All-State by the Courier Journal in 2023. The Prestonsburg native committed to UK in 2021.

According to the Scott County Detention Center website, as of Sunday evening, Fugate has bonded out and is due in court on Tuesday.

WKYT has reached out to UK Athletics for comment.

