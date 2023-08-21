Everyday Kentucky
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

Connor Fugate
Connor Fugate(Scott County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 9:08 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky Baseball signee was arrested in Scott County on Sunday.

According to jail records first obtained by Nate Bryan, Connor Fugate, who signed with the Wildcats back in 2022, was arrested on at least six charges including DUI , reckless driving, fleeing or evading police, and theft of identity of another without consent.

Fugate graduated from Paintsville High School in May.

The right handed pitcher was rated the 10th overall prospect in the state by Perfect Game. Fugate was named First Team All-State by the Courier Journal in 2023. The Prestonsburg native committed to UK in 2021.

According to the Scott County Detention Center website, as of Sunday evening, Fugate has bonded out and is due in court on Tuesday.

WKYT has reached out to UK Athletics for comment.

