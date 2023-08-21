Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

What to know about 2024 solar eclipse in Kentucky

A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.
A total-annular hybrid solar eclipse will take place on April 20, 2023, according to NASA.(Ed Clemente / MGN)
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Get ready, Kentucky. We are about to witness another solar eclipse, and it has to do with the Earth, sun and moon.

“The moon is exactly between the Earth and the Sun, and that results in the moon casting its shadow on the Earth’s surface,” said EKU Astronomy Professor Mark Pitts.

Pitts says the next eclipse is going to be on April 8, 2024.

The best spot for totality is in far Western Kentucky.

“That said, here in Lexington and Richmond, the kind of central Kentucky area, we’re still going to get about somewhere between 95% to 98% coverage,” Pitts said. “Which is going to look very cool if you have a pair of eclipse glasses and you can see it happen.”

You should never look directly at the sun, even with sunglasses. In order to view the eclipse, you need solar eclipse glasses, to protect your eyes from the sun.

“You never want to look at the sun directly with your naked eyes. That is not healthy at all; it can be very damaging to your eyesight,” Pitts said.

The big question is, will Mother Nature cooperate?

“Cross your fingers for the weather, although I will say if you get to the place of totality, even if it’s completely overcast, at the very least, it’s going to get dark,” Pitts said.

The eclipse will begin in Lexington at 1:50 p.m. on April 8, 2024 and will end at 4:24 p.m. The total duration will be two hours and 34 minutes.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported early Sunday morning that injured one person.
One person hurt in shooting
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
The driver was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire
Connor Fugate
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

Latest News

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Sweating: Why it’s good for you
William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
In a special meeting Monday morning, the Board of Education discussed the search for...
KDE begins process to find new education commissioner
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle