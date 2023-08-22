Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter

Ambulance
Ambulance(MGN)
By WKYT News Staff and Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 9:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Three Kentucky inmates are seriously hurt after they were attacked by a dog.

According to the Liberty Police Department, it happened around 7:40 a.m. Tuesday. Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they let out a pit bull that hadn’t shown aggression before.

Police say the dog “turned aggressive” and went after all four inmates. Three of them were bitten multiple times and were taken to the hospital to be treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries to their arms and legs.

The fourth inmate was able to get away without being bitten.

We’re told that when officers arrived, the dog was aggressive toward them, so they put the dog down immediately.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening
Connor Fugate
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's First Alert FasCast
Heat increases
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some Summer sizzle
Fentanyl is one of the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths.
Georgetown PD breaks down the dangers and misconceptions surrounding fentanyl
Money Generic
Millions in funding announced for two EKY counties