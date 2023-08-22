Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

93-year-old ‘forever bachelor’ to marry woman he met 64 years ago

Joe Potenzano, the 93-year-old groom, is getting married for the first time to 83-year-old Mary Elkind. (Source: WABC, Potenzano family, Elkind family, CNN)
By Darla Miles, WABC
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:15 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARAMUS, N.J. (WABC) – Love is never too late.

Two New Jersey natives know that sentiment all too well. At 83 and 93 years old, the couple is getting married 64 years after they first met.

Joe Potenzano, the 93-year-old groom, is getting married for the very first time.

“I began to feel that loneliness that only comes at 90 years old,” he said.

His bride-to-be is 83-year-old Mary Elkind, a widow.

“I had a couple of friends that said to me, ‘Are you crazy? Why are you getting married? At this stage you’re getting married?’” Elkind said.

“At my age, I wasn’t sure if I was going to get shot down,” Potenzano said.

The couple met in 1959 at Potenzano’s sister’s wedding. Potenzano was the best man, and Elkind was the maid of honor.

“She’s a nice-looking girl,” Potenzano recalled. “But I didn’t know too much about her background at the time.”

Potenzano went on to join the Army, and Elkind became a ballerina at Radio City Music Hall.

“I was always very close with the family, and he was always there,” Elkind said.

And it was at a family function last year that the retired engineer invited the widow out for coffee.

“It took a lot of courage for me to say that because I never did it before,” he said.

Both families are gearing up for the wedding in October.

“I say this unashamedly. I fell in love with her, and she told me she fell in love with me. What else do you want?” Potenzano said.

Copyright 2023 WABC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Connor Fugate
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

Latest News

A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
All 8 people trapped in a cable car suspended high above a canyon have been rescued, authorities say
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, causing power outages in Corpus Christi
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Nearly 100 trees snapped and fell at Camp Catalpa Park during the severe storms we had in late...
Popular Richmond park remains closed months after storm damage
FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March...
MacKenzie Scott gave 24 nonprofits $146 million in the first half of 2023