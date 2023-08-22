FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Talks Heat and Some Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We are in a typical August heat spell across the Commonwealth, and this continues through the end of the week as the core of the heat stays to our west. We can still get pretty toasty, though, before a cold front crashes in this weekend.

We have a backdoor front working through the region from the north and northeast today. This brings slightly cooler temps and lower humidity into central and eastern Kentucky today and Wednesday.

Thursday and Friday continue to look like the hottest of the week and summer and when Heat Advisories will be warranted for the entire state, but the numbers may still come up just shy of the 105 criteria for 3 straight hours.

100-105 should be noted for many Thursday. A few storms may try to drop in from the north to help us out a bit in the temp department.

The greatest storm threat comes with the arrival of the cold front Friday night and Saturday. That will be followed by much cooler weather with the potential for some showers and storms developing into the middle of next week.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.