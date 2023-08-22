Friends search for answers after golf cart accident

Everyday Kentucky
By Kelsey Souto
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:06 PM EDT
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Around 2 am. Saturday morning, EMS crews were called out to Cruse Lane and Dodds Road in Richmond for a serious accident.

“How? How. It’s just one word. How did this happen. How did these events come up?”

It’s a simple question, Garrett Lingenfelter and Ethan Ison just don’t have an answer to.

“It’s always been our greatest fear, something happening to one of us,” said Ison.

The pair are walking the path of a golf cart accident that happened early Saturday morning in Madison County.

Two of their friends, Austin and Cody Short, were critically injured.

Sheriff’s deputies say the driver, 20-year-old Katylene Sparks lost control of the vehicle. Three other passengers were uninjured by Austin and Cody were taken to UK Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Sparks was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, wanton endangerment, failure to render aid and DUI.

“That’s the toughest part for me to handle,” said Ison. “How could you leave him behind?”

While ATV accidents are fairly common in Kentucky, officials say golf carts are not street legal in Richmond or Madison County.

“Now this is a first one in a while that I can recall that has involved a golf cart,” said Deputy Michael Stotts. “We understand now, that even though they aren’t high speeds they can be very dangerous especially when you’re operating them on the roadway.”

Austin Short and Ethan Ison have been friends for more than 8 years. They share a love of cars and cheap jewelry.

“We’re not blood related but he’s part of my family,” he said. “We always wore our necklaces together. We’re too broke to get these big expensive necklaces but he always told me, I don’t care if it turns my neck green, I’m gonna wear it because it makes me feel cool.”

Ison is also good friends with Cody Short, unrelated to Austin. He says they would do anything to help each other.

“I love you guys,” he said. “We’ll get through it, it’s tough for all of us and it could’ve been any one of us.”

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office crash reconstruction unit is handling the investigation.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

