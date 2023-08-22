Georgetown PD breaks down the dangers and misconceptions surrounding fentanyl

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday was National Fentanyl Prevention and Awareness Day, and many organizations used the day to raise awareness.

Fentanyl is one of the most common drugs involved in overdose deaths.

We spoke with Georgetown Police about what you should know about this dangerous drug.

“Unless you get a prescription from your pharmacist, from your doctor, you can just assume it’s been tainted with fentanyl,” said Georgetown Police Recovery Support Coordinator Corey Councill.

The Georgetown Police Department’s Recovery Support Coordinator, Corey Councill, wants to raise awareness of the dangers of fentanyl and address misconceptions.

“There’s a myth out there that just touching it can cause exposure, which is not quite true. You have to either inhale it in an amount,” Councill said.

Councill says fentanyl’s potency is 50 times greater than heroin and 100 times more potent than morphine.

Naloxone, also known as Narcan can be used to help save the life of someone experiencing a fentanyl overdose.

“With Narcan everywhere, it’s easy to just administer that. And generally, it takes more than one dose of Narcan to revive someone from fentanyl exposure.”

Councill says it’s incredibly difficult for the average person and police officer alike to tell the difference between pharmaceutical fentanyl, which is prescribed by a medical professional, and illicitly manufactured fentanyl, which is not in prescription form. He says that the illicit form is used to lace other drugs, which makes it so deadly.

“Even officers can’t tell the difference between a real or a fake prescription pill,” said Councill. “It can be anything from Xanax to Adderall to cocaine. I mean, you just don’t know what you’re getting if you’re getting it off the streets.”

Councill says addiction happens fast, with 70% to 80% of those battling addiction beginning with legal prescriptions, and that it only takes five days of taking any opioid for addiction to set in.

“The problem is it’s happening so much. To deal with it day after day, it’s just heartbreaking,” said Councill.

Those struggling with addiction in the Georgetown area are encouraged to utilize the department’s Angel Program to assist in long-term recovery. More information about Georgetown PD’s recovery program can be found on their website.

