Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Home valued at $3 million collapses overnight in North Carolina

It's not known right now if anyone was home at the time.
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 7:40 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - Crews were busy sifting through the rubble early Tuesday morning after a massive lakeside home collapsed overnight in Mooresville.

Debris such as wood and insulation is strewn about the property, while the road near where the home once stood is filled with glass. A car in the driveway is covered in rubble.

Currently, there is no word on injuries or if anyone was home at the time.

The collapse happened between 12 and 1 a.m. Tuesday.

A search of Iredell County property records shows this is a 1.67-acre property and a 6,500-square-foot home valued at $3 million that was just sold last year.

Caption

Copyright 2023 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

Latest News

Guadalupe Gonzalez, a Lahaina, Hawaii, resident who survived a deadly wildfire, stands next to...
Maui confronts the challenge of finding more than 800 missing people after the deadly wildfires
An urgent rescue effort is underway in Pakistan as children and two adults remain trapped in a...
Urgent rescue mission underway in Pakistan
A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
Rescuers try to free 6 kids and 2 men in a cable car dangling hundreds of feet in the air
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Haiti and Dominican Republic brace for Tropical Storm Franklin as Harold approaches Texas coast