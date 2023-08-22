Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some Summer sizzle

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A little more heat will show up across Kentucky today and the rest of the week.

Temperatures will come in just above normal at around 90-95 degrees over the next few days. It could get a little steamier by the end of the week. When you consider the humidity at the end of the week, we could see those heat index numbers will come in around 100-105. This stuff will be a little dangerous for folks stuck on the outside for an extended period of time. We will probably see another HEAT ADVISORY at some point this week.

I know you might be wondering about the difference between the two heat alerts that have been showing up recently. Here’s an explainer for you.

Heat Advisory vs. Excessive Heat Warning (WKYT)

A cold front will enter the region by this weekend. It will spark some showers & storms as it enters the region. Once it clears out of Kentucky, it will make it feel a whole lot better around here. Temperatures should drop all the way down to the low and mid-80s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.