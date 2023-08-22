Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Some Summer sizzle

FastCast - early morning
By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 6:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A little more heat will show up across Kentucky today and the rest of the week.

Temperatures will come in just above normal at around 90-95 degrees over the next few days. It could get a little steamier by the end of the week. When you consider the humidity at the end of the week, we could see those heat index numbers will come in around 100-105. This stuff will be a little dangerous for folks stuck on the outside for an extended period of time. We will probably see another HEAT ADVISORY at some point this week.

I know you might be wondering about the difference between the two heat alerts that have been showing up recently. Here’s an explainer for you.

Heat Advisory vs. Excessive Heat Warning
Heat Advisory vs. Excessive Heat Warning(WKYT)

A cold front will enter the region by this weekend. It will spark some showers & storms as it enters the region. Once it clears out of Kentucky, it will make it feel a whole lot better around here. Temperatures should drop all the way down to the low and mid-80s.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening
FILE - Some fast-food restaurants may not take cash in the future.
Fast-food company looking at electronic only payments

Latest News

FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's First Alert FasCast
hot
FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks Typical Summer Heat
FastCast - early morning
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Hot & humid air will settle into Kentucky this week.
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Summer sizzle has arrived