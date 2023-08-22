Everyday Kentucky
Kentucky mother accused of murdering toddler

Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center(Bell County Detention Center)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 12:37 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The mother of a 17-month-old child who died in Bell County has now been indicted on a murder charge.

The case began after the child was taken to an area hospital in late July with severe injuries. Because of the extent of her injuries, she was flown out to Children’s Hospital in Knoxville.

Police said the medical staff tried to stabilize the toddler, but the child later died.

Following her death, police started investigating who was responsible for the incident that caused the death of the little girl. The girl’s mother, 21-year-old Erica Lawson of Mount Vernon, was eventually arrested in connection with the case.

She was indicted Tuesday morning by a grand jury on charges of murder, failure to report child abuse or neglect, criminal abuse, and wanton endangerment.

She is scheduled to be back in court on November 6.

At the time of her initial arrest, police said they expected to make another arrest in the case.

