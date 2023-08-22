Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Las Vegas visitor wins 10 separate jackpots in 2 days, totaling over $2M

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.
The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831.(mbbirdy/Getty Images Signature via Canva)
By Caitlin Lilly and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:41 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A guest at a popular Las Vegas Strip resort won 10 separate jackpots in two days, the casino said.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, who remained anonymous, won five slot jackpots Friday night at Caesars Palace for a total of $1,052,500 in winnings.

However, the luck didn’t stop there.

Caesars said the same guest then won another five jackpots on Saturday for a total of $1,020,331.

The guest’s total winnings for the weekend were a whopping $2,072,831, the company said.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Connor Fugate
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

Latest News

A cable car is shown dangling high in the air in this image from Pakistan on Tuesday. Several...
All 8 people trapped in a cable car suspended high above a canyon have been rescued, authorities say
Waves crash along the coast of Corpus Christi, Texas, Monday ahead of Tropical Storm Harold.
Tropical Storm Harold makes landfall in South Texas, causing power outages in Corpus Christi
Debris blankets the property after a home collapsed overnight near Lake Norman in Mooresville.
NFL player’s father dies, home destroyed in explosion, officials say
Nearly 100 trees snapped and fell at Camp Catalpa Park during the severe storms we had in late...
Popular Richmond park remains closed months after storm damage
FILE - Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March...
MacKenzie Scott gave 24 nonprofits $146 million in the first half of 2023