Lexington animal control officials on the dangers of leaving pets out in the heat

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control has received complaints about animals left outside without basic needs and dogs left inside hot cars.(Source: MGN)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control has received complaints about animals left outside without basic needs and dogs left inside hot cars.

We talked to a cruelty investigator for Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control about unsafe conditions other pets have been placed in this summer and what pet owners can do to prevent the situation from happening.

“So a lot of times we’re going to get complaints about animals being left outside without proper provisions and these kinds of temperatures it is so important to provide shade and water to your pets. We’ve actually had two dogs die this year being left inappropriately outside not having those things,” said Jai Hamilton a cruelty investigator for Fayette Animal Care and Control.

Hamilton provided us with photos of animals that had to be rescued from heat-related situations, like dogs left in hot cars. Some didn’t make it out alive.

“So a couple of years ago, we had someone leave a cat in their car when they went to Fayette Mall, and unfortunately, that cat didn’t make it,” Hamilton told us.

When temperatures get this hot outside, Hamilton says surfaces can heat up and hurt a pet’s paw pads.

“So in these kinds of temperatures, be really mindful of that and try not to walk your dogs on any sort of asphalt or concrete,” said Hamilton.

Hamilton says if you are charged with a crime of improper care and treatment of animals, the punishment is up to a $500 fine and up to a year in jail. She says multiple pet heat-related cases are going to court. In fact, this year, they have ten charges of dogs left in hot cars.

