Man pleads guilty, sentenced for murder of Kentucky business owner

MOUNT VERNON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has admitted to killing a Rockcastle County woman inside her business back in 2020.

Arturo Perez was arrested in connection with the September 2020 murder of Famey Hellerd.

Hellard owned ‘The Glitter Box’ in Mount Vernon. According to Perez’s arrest citation, he admitted to using a fake gun to rob Hellard before stabbing her to death.

Perez was facing charges of murder, robbery, burglary and tampering with physical evidence.

He appeared in court Tuesday morning and entered a guilty plea to all the charges. We’re told Perez waived his rights to a presentence investigation so he was also sentenced to life without parole at the hearing.

