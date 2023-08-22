UK Police searching for vehicle theft suspects

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky issued a crime bulletin related to reports of vehicle thefts.

The University says UK Police received multiple reports of vehicles stolen from the Cornerstone garage at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street.

They say UKPD has also documented an increase in reports of theft of property from vehicles in Cornerstone and several lots across the campus area.

The University says UK Police are currently investigating several individuals who may be linked to the recent vehicle thefts and break-ins. They say those individuals are not affiliated with the campus community.

Anyone with information is asked to call (859) 257-8573.

