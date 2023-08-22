Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

UK Police searching for vehicle theft suspects

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 21, 2023 at 8:15 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky issued a crime bulletin related to reports of vehicle thefts.

The University says UK Police received multiple reports of vehicles stolen from the Cornerstone garage at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street.

They say UKPD has also documented an increase in reports of theft of property from vehicles in Cornerstone and several lots across the campus area.

The University says UK Police are currently investigating several individuals who may be linked to the recent vehicle thefts and break-ins. They say those individuals are not affiliated with the campus community.

The University says UK Police received multiple reports of vehicles stolen from the Cornerstone...
The University says UK Police received multiple reports of vehicles stolen from the Cornerstone garage at the corner of South Limestone and Winslow Street.(University of Kentucky)

Anyone with information is asked to call (859) 257-8573.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A shooting was reported early Sunday morning that injured one person.
One person hurt in shooting
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
The driver was found with non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound. He was...
Lexington police investigate early morning shooting
Smoke could be seen for miles Saturday afternoon.
Crews battle Lexington structure fire
William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation

Latest News

Golf Cart
Friends search for answers after golf cart accident
AC units were working hard on Monday, and so were HVAC repair companies.
Lexington HVAC company sees increase in calls as temperatures rise
Addiction Recovery Care employee speaks Fentanyl Overdoses as well as his journey to becoming...
Addiction Recovery Care employee talks about why he helps others
The City of Lexington announced plans to help protect people who are experiencing homelessness...
Lexington announces plans to help protect people who are homeless from the heat