Why its best to wear light-colored clothing in hot weather

You may have always been told to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to keep cool in the summer. We did a simple science experiment to explain why.
By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 5:48 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - You may have always been told to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing to keep cool in the summer. We did a simple science experiment to explain why.

We are no stranger to warm temperatures in Kentucky, but when Mother Nature turns up the heat across the Bluegrass, it’s important we keep cool.

“We talk about summer and especially the temperatures we’re having this week. It can lead to lots of problems, and I think prevention is going to be your number one key to help,” said Lexington physician Dr. Katrina Hood.

One of the ways to keep cool is to wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothing.

“You want to keep as cool as possible, so white clothing and light-colored clothing is going to be the best the more we have dark colors that can increase the temperature,” Dr. Hood said.

Using a few ingredients from around the house, we did a simple science experiment to prove that light-colored clothing is best when the temperatures get too warm.

[WATCH THE FULL EXPERIMENT ABOVE]

