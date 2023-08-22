Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Will Levis signs lifetime deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

Becomes first athlete brand ambassador for company
After his viral mayo-in-coffee stunt, Will Levis has scored a lifetime supply contract with...
After his viral mayo-in-coffee stunt, Will Levis has scored a lifetime supply contract with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise(PRNewswire)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 22, 2023 at 1:16 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Remember when then-UK quarterback Will Levis put mayo in his coffee? That viral video from Levis has turned into a lifetime endorsement deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

According to Sportico, an online site which tracks sports and business, Levis becomes the first athlete to sign on as a brand ambassador for the company.

“I’d say it started even earlier than that,” Levis said of the video. “I’ve loved mayo my entire life. It’s been something that’s been in my pantry ever since I can remember,” Levis told Sportico.

“The video came out a couple springs ago, and didn’t really know what would come from that, other than just having some fun. And it amounted to a lifetime deal with Hellmann’s, which is unprecedented”

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

William Gross and Megan Sanders.
Child rescued after car crashes into pole at Ky. Walmart, parents found passed out: arrest citation
Deadly motorcycle crash
One person dead after crash involving motorcycle
Fayette County Public Schools has prohibited all outside for the week due to the heat.
FCPS prohibits all outside activities until later in the evening
The driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving...
Madison Co. officials investigate golf cart accident, 2 seriously injured
Connor Fugate
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI

Latest News

UK Football Kickoff Luncheon
Churchill Downs hosts UK Football Kickoff Luncheon
Connor Fugate
UK Baseball signee arrested in Scott County for DUI
Kentucky Football
UK Football holds second scrimmage of fall camp
Jordyn Rhodes scored the lone goal in a 1-0 win for the Wildcats.
Kentucky soccer shuts out EKU for season-opening victory