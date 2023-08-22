Will Levis signs lifetime deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKYT) - Remember when then-UK quarterback Will Levis put mayo in his coffee? That viral video from Levis has turned into a lifetime endorsement deal with Hellmann’s Mayonnaise.

According to Sportico, an online site which tracks sports and business, Levis becomes the first athlete to sign on as a brand ambassador for the company.

“I’d say it started even earlier than that,” Levis said of the video. “I’ve loved mayo my entire life. It’s been something that’s been in my pantry ever since I can remember,” Levis told Sportico.

“The video came out a couple springs ago, and didn’t really know what would come from that, other than just having some fun. And it amounted to a lifetime deal with Hellmann’s, which is unprecedented”

