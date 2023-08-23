Everyday Kentucky
Be aware of playground dangers on a summer day

By Jason Lindsey
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Nice weather can mean fun in the sun.

However, be aware your next trip to your favorite playground could mean a trip to the ER. The playground, it’s a fun place to play on a summer day, but it can also cause serious burns.

“I have had some of the patients that I take care of over the last few, 20 years or so of my life that have come in after sliding down the slide and had not only the burn just because they were sliding on the slide, but the heat,” said Dr. Katrina Hood, physician

Metal sides can get the hottest, but plastic ones can get pretty hot as well. While it was 83 degrees early Wednesday afternoon, the surface of a plastic slide was 128 degrees when we checked.

“I’ve had a child that had touched playground equipment with some blisters on the hands,” Dr. Hood.

A temperature of 125 degrees can cause a full-thickness skin burn in two minutes a temperature of 130 degrees can result in a full-thickness skin burn in 30 seconds.

“When the temperature on the slide gets too hot, and you’re wanting to come away from that, it can cause blistering and problems for the skin,” Dr. Hood.

You can avoid playground burns by not allowing your child to play on metal equipment and by searching for playgrounds with a lot of shade.

You can also prevent playground burns by placing your hand on the surface of the playground equipment. If it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your child.

