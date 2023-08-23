Berea College welcomes students back to campus

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - The campus is full of life again at Berea College as the new school year is officially underway on Wednesday.

The college welcomed nearly 500 first-year students and their new president.

“Any start of any academic year is so exciting,” said Dr. Cheryl Nixon, president of Berea College.

It was all smiles on campus as students found their new classes, met their professors and got to know their new president.

“A lot of what I’ll be doing is walking around campus getting to know students and asking them what they think is the next big vision for Berea that we can build together,” said Nixon.

Nixon is the college’s first female president. She says this fall, she’ll be working on what she calls a listening, learning and building community tour.

“I’ll be holding all sorts of sessions to welcome students, faculty and staff to meet with me,” said Nixon. “We’ll be talking and having lots of open-ended, kind of, dreaming and imagining sessions.”

Total enrollment for the year is just under 1,500 students. Staff say this is their highest in several years.

Nixon says her advice to every student is to be confident and embrace new challenges.

“Just know that you’re in a loving, warm community,” she said.

Upperclassmen say their advice to the freshmen is to have fun but also work hard.

