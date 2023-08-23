Everyday Kentucky
Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash

We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a crash a week ago in Lexington.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 12:18 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve learned the name of a man killed in a crash a week ago in Lexington.

The Fayette County coroner says 27-year-old Joshua Johnson died from his injuries.

The crash happened on August 13 on New Circle Road between Richmond Road and Alumni Drive.

Police arrested 31-year-old Marcus Marshall in connection with the crash. He’s charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid.

Marshall is due back in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

