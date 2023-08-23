Family remembers man killed in New Circle Rd hit-and-run

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We now know the name of the man killed in a hit-and-run crash in lexington.

The coroner says 27-year-old Joshua Johnson died at the scene on August 13. He was hit on New Circle Road at Alumni Drive.

We spoke with his family about the unexpected loss and why they need the community’s help to say goodbye.

“He’s got a heart as big as Texas,” Josh’s stepmom, Tina Johnson, said. “If he loves you, he’s there for you. He’s kind of shy, he was loyal. He’d be there for ya.

Tina says her stepson was the first person to ever call her mom. It was a powerful moment she never forgot.

“I’ve always just imagined in my head him walking in the door and everything being okay again. I don’t know, I still can’t really believe that it happened,” Tina said.

Joshua never got the chance to become a parent himself. Now, his younger brother and sister, whom he loved dearly, will grow up without him.

“I wanna know exactly what happened,” Tina said. “I know that guy ran and stuff. That’s the thought I can’t get out of my head. Him laying alone on the side of the road. Nobody was even there with him.”

His dad and stepmom say they want to give Josh a proper funeral and burial right next to his uncle like he always wanted, but they are struggling to come up with the funds after his life insurance policy lapsed.

Tina has set up a GoFundMe to help the family pay for funeral expenses.

“I’m not good at asking people for stuff, but this is one time I feel like he deserves that. It makes me angry with myself that I can’t do that,” Tina said.

It is not the end they ever imagined, but they hope with the help of others, the may be able to finally lay him to rest and offer him eternal peace.

Marcus Marshall is charged with leaving the scene of an accident and failure to render aid in connection to Johnson’s death. He had a not-guilty plea entered for him last week. Marshall due back in court on Friday for a preliminary hearing. He remains in jail on a $50,000 bond.

