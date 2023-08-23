FIRST ALERT | Chris Bailey Tracks High Heat and Storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat across the region for the first half of the week has been rather underwhelming and hasn’t really shown up across the eastern half of the state. This changes for Thursday and Friday as the real deal heat surges in for a spell. Can some storms help some of us out? Maybe.

Temps today across the eastern half of the state will generally be in the 85-90 degree range for the third day in a row and that’s what we call normal. Humidity levels aren’t bad in these areas but will ramp up quickly as we get into the western half of the state. That’s where temps hit the low and mid 90s with a heat index topping 105 at times today.

The forecast for Thursday has some question marks, so let’s use a breakdown:

The complicating factor is a round of showers and storms that may be dropping into central and eastern Kentucky. The timing and overall coverage of this plays a huge role in temps.

If the clouds and any storm linger into the afternoon, it’s not out of the realm of possibility for some folks to stay below 90.

Now, if this line doesn’t really show up in any form or fashion, temps will go to work.

Without storms in central and eastern Kentucky highs reach the low and middle 90s with a heat index of 100 to 107. Again, we are walking a fine line.

Friday is when that true southwest wind kicks in for the entire region. Barring any clouds or thunderstorms, temps in the 90s will feel like anywhere from 100 to 107 across our region. There’s also the chance for a few strong to severe storms during the evening.

A cold front works in on Saturday with an increase in showers and storms with a decrease in temps from north to south. This system brings a better brand of air in here and our temps from Sunday into early next week feel MUCH better.

