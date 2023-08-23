Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Frozen corn, mixed vegetables recalled over possible listeria contamination

Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria...
Twin City Foods is recalling some of its frozen vegetables because of possible listeria contamination. Listeria can cause serious illness.(Source: FDA via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Check your freezer: You may have some frozen vegetables in there that put you at risk for a listeria infection.

Twin City Foods of Stanwood, Washington, is voluntarily recalling some of its frozen sweet corn and mixed vegetables sold at Kroger and Food Lion grocery stores.

The Food and Drug Administration has listed the specific lot numbers on its website.

There’s concern the products may have been contaminated by listeria, which can cause serious illness, though there were no complaints of human illness tied to the products as of Tuesday.

Customers can return the recalled products to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Kentucky mother accused of murdering toddler
Arturo Perez. (File image)
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for murder of Kentucky business owner
Golf Cart
Friends search for answers after golf cart accident
Lenny Needy
Lexington police make arrest in connection with bank robbery

Latest News

FILE - In this file photo taken May 9, 2001, Adobe co-founder John Warnock smiles in the lobby...
John Warnock, who helped invent the PDF and co-founded Adobe, dies at age 82
FILE - The exterior of the South Carolina Supreme Court building in Columbia, S.C. is shown,...
South Carolina’s new all-male highest court reverses course on abortion, upholding strict 6-week ban
Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani speaks to reporters as he leaves his apartment building...
Rudy Giuliani is surrendering to Georgia authorities in connection with indictment
FILE - White House Chef Tafari Campbell smiles, Nov. 6, 2008, on the South Lawn of the White...
Drowning death of Obama’s personal chef on Martha’s Vineyard ruled an accident
A Colorado man accused of killing 10 people at a Boulder supermarket in 2021 is competent for...
Man accused of killing 10 people at Colorado supermarket in 2021 is competent for trial, prosecutors say