Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | The real heat will be here for the end of the week

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - So far, the intense heat has evaded us in central & eastern Kentucky. We will get a good taste of it on Thursday & Friday.

Summer hasn’t sizzled very much for 2023 but it is about to reach that point. Before we get to that, our highs will hover around 90 degrees this afternoon & evening. We had a weak, back door cold front (which just means it moved in from the northeast) push into Kentucky. This passage was enough to bring humidity & temperatures down quite a bit. It is that setup that will keep us from the extreme heat for today. It will still be plenty hot enough, just not that extreme stuff.

Another warm front will cross Kentucky and force a surge in heat. On Thursday & Friday, actual highs will run 90-95 degrees with a heat index of 100-107. Numbers like those could put us in the category of an actual Heat Advisory. This time, I think it could actually verify! Many of you will fill the stands at high school football fields this Friday night. There could be some delays to the games as those on-field temperatures could be even hotter than the fans in the stands.

There is a little challenge to the heat for both days. Gusty thunderstorms will sweep in and possibly spark some stronger activity. The rapidly cooling air, from storms, entering the much warmer air can produce some decent wind gusts. We even have a MARGINAL Risk of severe weather on Friday.

We’ll finally get another front through the region for this weekend. Once it clears Kentucky, daytime highs will fall down to the low and mid-80s. Those humidity levels will get back to some comfortable levels as well.

Take care of each other!

