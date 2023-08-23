Lexington Police asking residents to register private security cameras

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are now asking residents to register their private security cameras.

This is completely voluntary, but they say it could help them solve crimes more quickly.

Police are asking people or business owners to either register their security cameras or completely integrate them into their new software program called Fūsus.

Officers say this program integrates Flock cameras with privately owned security cameras.

Now, this is just going online and telling the department you have a security camera. Then, if police are investigating an incident, they will have a list of every registered security camera in that area and will come to you and ask if they can see your footage.

The other option is you can actually integrate your security camera into their system. Officers say the cameras wouldn’t be live-streamed, but with permission, they can take a look at the footage right then and there.

“We’ve been able to find people who are missing and reunite them with their loved ones when they get lost or aren’t able to find their way home. We’re also able to find violent offenders off the street in a much more efficient or quick manner. We’ve seen that recently,” said Comm. Matthew Greathouse with the Lexington Police Department.

It costs the city $150,000 annually to fund this program. This was included in Mayor Linda Gorton’s budget this year.

In the past week, Lexington Police say the Fūsus system helped them locate bank robbery suspect Lenny Needy. Needy is accused of robbing the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road. The Fūsus system gave police access to the suspect’s vehicle movement before and after the robbery, and Flock helped police locate the vehicle and its registered owner.

