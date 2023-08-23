Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Lexington Police asking residents to register private security cameras

On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence...
On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence Center.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff and Grason Passmore
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police are now asking residents to register their private security cameras.

This is completely voluntary, but they say it could help them solve crimes more quickly.

Police are asking people or business owners to either register their security cameras or completely integrate them into their new software program called Fūsus.

Officers say this program integrates Flock cameras with privately owned security cameras.

Now, this is just going online and telling the department you have a security camera. Then, if police are investigating an incident, they will have a list of every registered security camera in that area and will come to you and ask if they can see your footage.

The other option is you can actually integrate your security camera into their system. Officers say the cameras wouldn’t be live-streamed, but with permission, they can take a look at the footage right then and there.

“We’ve been able to find people who are missing and reunite them with their loved ones when they get lost or aren’t able to find their way home. We’re also able to find violent offenders off the street in a much more efficient or quick manner. We’ve seen that recently,” said Comm. Matthew Greathouse with the Lexington Police Department.

It costs the city $150,000 annually to fund this program. This was included in Mayor Linda Gorton’s budget this year.

In the past week, Lexington Police say the Fūsus system helped them locate bank robbery suspect Lenny Needy. Needy is accused of robbing the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road. The Fūsus system gave police access to the suspect’s vehicle movement before and after the robbery, and Flock helped police locate the vehicle and its registered owner.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Kentucky mother accused of murdering toddler
Arturo Perez. (File image)
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for murder of Kentucky business owner
Golf Cart
Friends search for answers after golf cart accident
Lenny Needy
Lexington police make arrest in connection with bank robbery

Latest News

Nice weather can mean fun in the sun. However, be aware your next trip to your favorite...
Be aware of playground dangers on a summer day
Wednesday morning, one new restaurant in the area, Ramsey’s Diner, opened its doors.
New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area
Experts say long Covid affects roughly one in five Americans.
Kentucky doctors warn of lingering impacts of long COVID
Woodford Co. Public Health Dir. speaking out about breast cancer journey
WATCH | Woodford Co. Public Health Dir. speaking out about breast cancer journey
New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area
WATCH | New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area