Lexington police to discuss new technology

(Flock Safety)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Today Lexington police will hold a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence Center.

The police department started using a system called FUSUS to try and decrease crime rates.

The system utilizes video feeds from different sources such as traffic cameras and property owner feeds in order to piece together footage. Property and business owner feeds can only be used if registered for the program.

Lexington’s FLOCK license plate readers are also part of the system.

Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton’s budget proposal included $150,000 annually for video-based intelligence software. City leaders said in April that the FUSUS program has proven useful in cities like Orlando and Atlanta.

Just this past week, Lexington Police say the FUSUS system helped them locate bank robbery suspect Lenny Needy.

The suspect is accused of robbing the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road. The FUSUS system gave police access to the suspect’s vehicle movement before and after the robbery and FLOCK helped police locate the vehicle and its registered owner.

Some community leaders have voiced concerns about surveillance within Lexington. The group LPD Accountability said FLOCK cameras could lead to over-policing in marginalized communities.

The locations of Lexington’s FLOCK cameras are now publicly available online.

Today’s press conference is set for 2:30 p.m.

