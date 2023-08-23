Lexington police make arrest in connection with bank robbery

UPDATE 8/22/23:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police have made an arrest in connection with the bank robbery.

Police say detectives used the Real-Time Intelligence Center to obtain video footage of the suspect’s movements before and after the robbery from traffic cameras and the Flock license plate reader system was used to locate the suspect’s vehicle and help determine the registered owner.

On Tuesday, police say they identified the suspect as 65-year-old Lenny Needy.

According to police, a warrant for Needy’s arrest was issued, and Needy was arrested.

Needy is charged with robbery and tampering with physical evidence.

He is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Original Story 8/17/23:

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a bank robbery.

Police were called to the Traditional Bank on Nicholasville Road around 2:30 on Thursday afternoon.

They say the suspect got away with cash. It’s not clear how much.

No weapon was used in the robbery.

No one was hurt.

Police are searching for the suspect.

They say if you have any information to call them at 859-258-3600.

