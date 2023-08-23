Madison County students get head start on careers in medical field

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - A group of Kentucky high schoolers are getting a head start in college and career readiness through a new program with Eastern Kentucky University.

The students from surrounding Madison County high schools are beginning their work in the medical field a little earlier than usual by becoming a part of Baptist Health Richmond and EKU’s Medical Explorers Academy.

It’s the inaugural year of the program, which gives selected students the chance to kickstart their careers by taking college-level courses at EKU and doing hands-on work at a hospital.

“It would be great for our high school students to meet the professors here at EKU as well as all the professionals at Baptist Health Richmond,” said Daniel Zzech, dean of EKU’s College of Health Sciences.

Czech says the collaboration came from inspiration from his own experience in a group like this.

“When I was a freshman and sophomore in high school, I was going nowhere. Then, someone told me, ‘Why don’t you attend a medical explorers meeting’ my junior year, and it changed my life!” Czech said.

Mindy Blair, the chief nursing officer at Baptist Health Richmond, says she hopes this experience is a way to excite students for their future.

“I hope that they’re going to gain so much excitement for their healthcare professions that they’re gonna get passionate and want to go from there. The sky’s the limit!” said Blair.

The opening ceremony finished with each student a personalized polo, meant to signify what a future white coat ceremony could look like for them when they truly enter the medical field to welcome them to the Explorer Academy.

This year’s group of students are all from Madison County, but EKU officials say they plan to invite any Kentucky high school student who qualifies to join next year.

