Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area

New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, new construction along the Leestown Road area outside of New Circle Road is bringing in new restaurants and a new gas station.

Not too far away, there is also a new grocery store coming in at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard.

This is good news because there are thousands of homes in Masterson Station McConnell’s Trace neighborhoods, and some people who live there say it is a food desert.

Wednesday morning, one new restaurant in the area, Ramsey’s Diner, opened its doors.

“This location, bigger better end of town for us, and just an opportunity to expand,” said Ramsey‘s owner Rob Ramsey.

Ramsey closed the Ramsey’s Diner Tate Creek location.

Wednesday morning, the restaurant hosted its soft opening for the new Leestown Road location.

“It’s going to be a great end of town, a whole lot of growth out here. A lot folks live here,” Ramsey said.

There is a lot of construction happening on the Leestown Road corridor.

New housing, a new gas station coming in the fall and not too far away at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard there will be a new Publix grocery store.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say four inmates on work release were cleaning kennels at an animal shelter when they...
3 inmates seriously hurt after being attacked by dog while working at Ky. animal shelter
Photo Courtesy: Bell County Detention Center
Kentucky mother accused of murdering toddler
Arturo Perez. (File image)
Man pleads guilty, sentenced for murder of Kentucky business owner
Golf Cart
Friends search for answers after golf cart accident
Lenny Needy
Lexington police make arrest in connection with bank robbery

Latest News

Nice weather can mean fun in the sun. However, be aware your next trip to your favorite...
Be aware of playground dangers on a summer day
Experts say long Covid affects roughly one in five Americans.
Kentucky doctors warn of lingering impacts of long COVID
Woodford Co. Public Health Dir. speaking out about breast cancer journey
WATCH | Woodford Co. Public Health Dir. speaking out about breast cancer journey
New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area
WATCH | New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area