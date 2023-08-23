New construction bringing new restaurants and grocery store to Leestown Road area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - In Lexington, new construction along the Leestown Road area outside of New Circle Road is bringing in new restaurants and a new gas station.

Not too far away, there is also a new grocery store coming in at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard.

This is good news because there are thousands of homes in Masterson Station McConnell’s Trace neighborhoods, and some people who live there say it is a food desert.

Wednesday morning, one new restaurant in the area, Ramsey’s Diner, opened its doors.

“This location, bigger better end of town for us, and just an opportunity to expand,” said Ramsey‘s owner Rob Ramsey.

Ramsey closed the Ramsey’s Diner Tate Creek location.

Wednesday morning, the restaurant hosted its soft opening for the new Leestown Road location.

“It’s going to be a great end of town, a whole lot of growth out here. A lot folks live here,” Ramsey said.

There is a lot of construction happening on the Leestown Road corridor.

New housing, a new gas station coming in the fall and not too far away at Georgetown Road and Citation Boulevard there will be a new Publix grocery store.

