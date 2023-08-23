One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died

RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - One of the two people hospitalized following a golf cart accident in Richmond has died.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 2 a.m. Saturday to the area of Dodd Rd. and Cruse Ln. for a report of an accident involving six people on a golf cart.

The accident resulted in two of the people being taken to UK Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries. One of those people has since passed away. The coroner has identified that person as 23-year-old Austin Short.

The sheriff’s office says the driver of the golf cart, 20-year-old Katlyene Sparks, was arrested and charged with leaving the scene of an accident, failure to render aid, wanton endangerment, and DUI.

The incident is currently under investigation.

