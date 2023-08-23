Everyday Kentucky
School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’

PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018
PHOTO: School Bus, Photo Date: 3/20/2018(Source: MaxPixel)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 10:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.

In a statement, Clark County Public Schools officials did not say what exactly happened but said it happened Tuesday on one of the district’s school buses and that “CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence in our community.”

School officials tell us the district’s police department is investigating what happened.

This is a developing story.

