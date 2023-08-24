Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus

An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.(WKYT)
By Alyssa Williams
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARK COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - There are still several questions unanswered following an incident that took place on a Clark County School bus on Tuesday.

Following the situation that left twelve-year-old Beau Baker with a gash on his head, a question posed by community members across social media was: why were there no bus monitors on the bus at the time of the incident?

Clark County Schools’ transportation manual states that bus monitors are only present if students under the age of four are on board. If the school requires one for a child with special needs or if there are behavioral problems on the bus.

Although this investigation is ongoing, several community members are showing their support for Baker, including Brandon and Tabitha Ashbrook.

“Little kid me, adult me, I just felt better knowing that I could do something like that for him,” Ashbrook said.

After seeing a video of the incident online and overcoming being bullied as a child, Tabitha reached out to Baker’s mom to see what she could do to help him.

Within an hour’s time, the Ashbrooks and other community members helped to purchase a Nintendo Switch and some games for the middle schooler to help him throughout the healing process.

Baker’s mother, Kaycee Martin, says this support has helped to lift his spirits and let him know he has the community behind him in the journey ahead.

“I can never repay just the graciousness and love and support everyone has been giving me and my son,” Martin said.

Baker’s mother, Kaycee Martin, says this support has helped to lift his spirits and let him know he has the community behind him in the journey ahead.

We reached out to Clark County School officials for comment on the situation, and they referred us to the statement they issued yesterday, saying they are working diligently with school and local law enforcement to conduct a full investigation.

They say once they complete the review of information and evidence, they will take the appropriate action.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’
Austin Short
One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died
MGN police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash
On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence...
Lexington Police Department asking residents to register private security cameras

Latest News

A dog found in Lexington has been reunited with her original owner after years.
Dog found in Lexington reunited with original owner from another state after years
A Central Kentucky retired U.S. Army Special Forces soldier wants legislators to do more for...
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Major Richard Star Act
For today’s Good Question, David asks, “How many, if any, Michelin Star restaurants are in...
Good Question: How many, if any, Michelin Star restaurants are in Kentucky?
The heat this week has been especially hard on those who work outside, like road crews.
Kentucky road crews continue work amid summertime heat