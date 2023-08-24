Commonwealth of Kindness: Little boy’s journey inspires children’s book

OWENTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother’s love knows no bounds. For one mom in Owenton, that love can now be found in the pages of a children’s book.

Levi Stamper is just like most 3-years-old. He’s full of energy and keeps his parents busy. But, the first 3 years of his life have been far from easy.

“Levi was born at 25 weeks gestation and has spent 550 days in the hospital. He’s had 34 surgeries,” said Levi’s mom, Chelsea Stamper. “He had fingers stuck together when he was born. He was born without an esophagus, a condition called esophageal atresia.”

He had an esophagus made from his colon when he was just 18 months old.

Levi was born with Feingold syndrome. Fewer than a thousand people in the world have the genetic disorder.

“He also has a few other conditions. He had Chiari malformation of the brain that he had surgery on and he has cysts on his brain,” Chelsae said.

He will have surgery on those within the next six to eight weeks.

“He’s proof that just because you can have so many challenges in life, you can still be the same as everyone else,” Chelsae said.

Levi’s mom has been sharing his story on Facebook for the past few years. She realized it was time to share his story on a bigger scale.

“I started writing this book around the beginning of June,” said Chelsae.

Through rhymes and illustrations, it shares Levi’s story.

“Kind of just explains, you know, his vent and his trach and his “J” tube. Understanding that what, you know, he’s went through in the hospital. The different equipment that he has and carries out in public,” said Tyler Stamper Levi’s dad.

The book explains why being unique doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

“Everybody’s, you know, special in their own way,” said Tyler.

Its main focus is on inclusivity and helping others.

“For me, knowing that I can help other people is a way that I deal with it. Being able to share a story and connect with people that are going through this and to be able to tell moms that have babies being born today just like him that things do get easier. It really makes it all worth it,” Chelsea said.

“Uniquely Me” is available on Amazon.

