Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Commonwealth of Kindness: Little boy’s journey inspires children’s books

A mother’s love knows no bounds. For one mom in Owenton, that love can now be found in the...
A mother’s love knows no bounds. For one mom in Owenton, that love can now be found in the pages of a children’s book.(WKYT)
By Destiny Quinn
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:33 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A mother’s love knows no bounds. For one mom in Owenton, that love can now be found in the pages of a children’s book.

Levi Stamper is just like most 3-years-old. He’s full of energy and keeps his parents busy. But, the first 3 years of his life have been far from easy.

“Levi was born at 25 weeks gestation and has spent 550 days in the hospital. He’s had 34 surgeries,” said Levi’s mom, Chelsea Stamper. “He had fingers stuck together when he was born. He was born without an esophagus, a condition called esophageal atresia.”

He had an esophagus made from his colon when he was just 18 months old.

Levi was born with Feingold syndrome. Fewer than a thousand people in the world have the genetic disorder.

“He also has a few other conditions. He had Chiari malformation of the brain that he had surgery on and he has cysts on his brain,” Chelsae said.

He will have surgery on those within the next six to eight weeks.

“He’s proof that just because you can have so many challenges in life, you can still be the same as everyone else,” Chelsae said.

Levi’s mom has been sharing his story on Facebook for the past few years. She realized it was time to share his story on a bigger scale.

“I started writing this book around the beginning of June,” said Chelsae.

Through rhymes and illustrations, it shares Levi’s story.

“Kind of just explains, you know, his vent and his trach and his “J” tube. Understanding that what, you know, he’s went through in the hospital. The different equipment that he has and carries out in public,” said Tyler Stamper Levi’s dad.

The book explains why being unique doesn’t have to be a bad thing.

“Everybody’s, you know, special in their own way,” said Tyler.

Its main focus is on inclusivity and helping others.

“For me, knowing that I can help other people is a way that I deal with it. Being able to share a story and connect with people that are going through this and to be able to tell moms that have babies being born today just like him that things do get easier. It really makes it all worth it,” Chelsea said.

“Uniquely Me” is available on Amazon.

Click here if you would like to follow Levi’s journey.

If you have a story of kindness that you would like to be featured, click here to tell us about it.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’
In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
Austin Short
One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died
MGN police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash
On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence...
Lexington Police Department asking residents to register private security cameras

Latest News

On average, 17 veterans commit suicide each day. That’s according to the 2022 National Veteran...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Kentucky man working to bring positive change to veterans
On average, 17 veterans commit suicide each day. That’s according to the 2022 National Veteran...
Commonwealth of Kindness: Kentucky man working to bring positive change to veterans
With the help of some bar patrons, Stella Heathcoat built a replica of a place special to her...
New Little Library set to be dedicated in honor of longtime bartender at Lexington’s oldest bar
In this Commonwealth of Kindness, what one young girl built will serve as a lasting legacy to...
WATCH | New Little Library set to be dedicated in honor of longtime bartender at Lexington’s oldest bar