Country Music HOF announces new exhibit honoring EKY musician

Weekday broadcast of WYMT Mountain News at 11
By Chandler Wilcox
Published: Aug. 23, 2023 at 2:59 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tn. (WYMT) - The Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum introduced a new exhibit featuring an award-winning Eastern Kentucky artist.

Patty Loveless, who was recently inducted into the County Music Hall of Fame, will be featured in an exhibit named “Patty Loveless: No Trouble with the Truth.”

The Academy of Country Music awarded Patty Loveless as the “Female Vocalist of the Year” multiple times.

