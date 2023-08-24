Everyday Kentucky
Dog found in Lexington reunited with original owner from another state after years

A dog found in Lexington has been reunited with her original owner after years.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A dog found in Lexington has been reunited with her original owner after years.

Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control says a stray Belgian Malinois was picked up in the downtown area. The team scanned her for a microchip and discovered her chip was registered to a woman living in Missouri.

LFACC officials say the woman told them she had given away the dog, “Frankie,” years ago. Since then, she says she received several calls about Frankie being lost and wandering the streets.

We’re told Frankie’s original owner made the decision to take her back home to Missouri.

LFACC also offers microchips for $25 plus tax.

They say pet owners with already chipped pets need to make sure to update their pet’s chip company any time they move, change phone numbers, or if they happen to rehome their pet.

A stray Belgian Malinois was picked up in the downtown area. Our team scanned her for a microchip and discovered her...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette Animal Care & Control on Thursday, August 24, 2023

