FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY | Chris Bailey Tracks More Storms and Heat

By Chris Bailey
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Heat and humidity are ramping up for the final two days of the week, but some storms are really trying to help us out in some areas. Once into the weekend, we will see additional showers and storms cranking ahead of a pattern changing cold front.

Thunderstorms this morning kept our afternoon temps well below the threshold of a heat advisory.

There could be another northwest to southeast moving cluster of storms later tonight or early tomorrow, so that’s something to keep an eye on.

Temps on Friday can very well be the hottest of the summer. Highs in the low to mid 90s will be a safe bet with heat index values from 100-110 in many areas. Local higher numbers will be possible, especially in the west.

The potential is also there for strong to severe storms going up in clusters later in the day and into the evening hours. This is why the SPC has a little greater severe threat for our region on Friday.

A strong cold front drops in here on Saturday with a few waves of showers and storms showing up. Much cooler air settles in as some showers linger into Sunday. A big upper level low will then drop in by the middle of next week, bringing more showers and maybe some thunder in here. There’s still the chance for a tropical system to develop in the eastern Gulf that crosses Florida and gets lifted to the north.

