First Alert Weather Day | Heat & humidity will battle storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The sizzle will really increase across Kentucky this afternoon and evening. However, some storms could slow the spread of the heat.

A HEAT ADVISORY is out for parts of central Kentucky for the potential of reaching the triple-digit heat index this afternoon and evening. We could hit that level and stay there for several hours. In the most extreme cases, we could see those heat indices hit 105 or briefly higher. Factor in some storms and those numbers will be significantly lower for some of you at times. There will be plenty of steam following those storms and it will be very uncomfortable.

We will end up with a repeat of the heat, humidity, and storms combo on Friday. Once again, you will see those temperatures reach the 90s and heat indices around 100-107 at times. It is a period like this that makes heat so dangerous. Minimize your time outside and avoid direct exposure to the sun. If you must go outside, schedule your outdoor activities for the cooler early morning or evening hours. Avoid being outdoors between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., which is typically the hottest part of the day. Even if you think you can handle it, this heat is on a different level and can cause issues before you know it is happening.

The weekend will feature a cold front and it will bring those temperatures back down to the 80s for highs. There’s a good chance that we’ll even see 70s by next week.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.