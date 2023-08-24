Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

Gas prices down slightly, but holiday weekend could push them up soon

According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane...
According to AAA, gas prices are down slightly, but Labor Day weekend the height of hurricane season could push them up.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - You may have noticed slightly less pain at the pump recently.

According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of gas fell four cents last week to $3.83.

That came despite growing demand which usually increases prices, but the overall price of oil has fallen and that influences prices at the pump.

Experts warn these prices could be short-lived.

Demand generally spikes on Labor Day weekend, driving them upward.

Also, hurricane season is getting into full gear.

When weather forces refineries on the Gulf Coast to shut down, gas prices can jump sharply.

The current price of gas is 24 cents higher than last month, but five cents less than a year ago.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’
In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
Austin Short
One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died
MGN police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash
On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence...
Lexington Police Department asking residents to register private security cameras

Latest News

FILE - Emperor penguin chicks stand together in Antarctica on Dec. 21, 2005. The loss of ice in...
Loss of Antarctic ice hurting survival of emperor penguin chicks, study says
A wedding ring lost in a Wisconsin lake in 2009 has been reunited with its owner.
Lost wedding ring found after missing in lake for 14 years
A dog found in Lexington has been reunited with her original owner after years.
Dog found in Lexington reunited with original owner from another state after years
FILE - Mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a plane that crashed in...
US intelligence assessment shows intentionally caused explosion crashed Wagner chief’s plane