Good Question: How many, if any, Michelin Star restaurants are in Kentucky?

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For today’s Good Question, David asks, “How many, if any, Michelin Star restaurants are in Kentucky?”

Well, David, that number is zero, but it’s not because of a lack of quality. It’s because Kentucky isn’t in one of the areas where Michelin rates restaurants.

The guide, which was started in 1900 by the tire company Michelin, was originally designed to encourage travel in France and thus increase the sale of tires.

That guide now rates over 30,000 restaurants and hotels across three continents. Getting a Michelin star is a big deal in the culinary world.

However, in the US, they only cover certain locations. Those include New York, Chicago, Washington, D.C., California, and Florida.

According to the Miami Herald, local tourism boards will pay almost $1.5 million over three years to bring Michelin to the Sunshine State.

Guides for Atlanta and some cities in Colorado arrive later this year.

A report in the Atlanta Business Chronicle says their convention and visitors bureau will pay as much as $1 million to bring the guide there.

