Grand jury won’t indict police in deadly shooting of Desman LaDuke

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County grand jury has declined to return an indictment in the shooting death of Desman LaDuke.

Nicholasville police shot him back in October 2022.

Police claim LaDuke pointed guns at them. LaDuke’s family disputes that Desman pointed guns at officers and says that day Desman was only a danger to himself.

We are working to get more details about the latest developments in the case.

