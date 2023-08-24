Everyday Kentucky
Grand jury won’t indict police in deadly shooting of Desman LaDuke

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Jessamine County grand jury has declined to return an indictment in the shooting death of Desman LaDuke.

Nicholasville police shot him back in October 2022.

Police claim LaDuke pointed guns at them. LaDuke’s family disputes that Desman pointed guns at officers and says that day Desman was only a danger to himself.

We are working to get more details about the latest developments in the case.

