Everyday Kentucky
Previous Newscasts
Community Calendar
Sign Up For Our Newsletters
Contests
Download Our Apps
2023 St. Jude Dream Home

How do roofers deal with summer heat?

Lexington roofing company on protecting workers in the heat
By Ben Beddoes
Published: Aug. 24, 2023 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The heat we have been experiencing this week hits outside workers hard.

The summer months are known to bring hot temperatures and sometimes dangerous heat. It’s been pretty hot all week, but the heat has gone to a new level at the end of this week. Roofers monitor weather conditions closely.

“In the middle of the day, when it’s the hottest, that’s when you take more of the breaks just simply because the heat can get unbearable on the roof. It can be 40-50 degrees hotter on the roof than the ambient temperature outside, so it can be unbearable up there,” said Kris Barger of A-OK Roofing & Exterior.

When temperatures reach 90 degrees, roof surfaces can top 150 degrees. Barger said once the ambient temperature reaches 90 degrees, they usually stop working on roofs.

“During the hottest part of the day, you have to be careful walking on them, and when it gets that hot, you have to slow down and stop. It can be just as detrimental to install it when it’s too hot outside as it can be when it’s too cold outside,” said Barger.

The best thing to do is pick a different time of the day.

“Most of the time, we are on the roofs by 7 a.m. and come midday if it’s not safe to be up there and if it is going to damage the shingles. It’s easy to get dizzy on a roof, that sort of thing. If you’re not hydrated or it’s too hot you just stop. You resume working when it is safe again,” Barger said.

Copyright 2023 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In the first weeks of the academic year, multiple Kentucky school districts are already feeling...
Multiple Ky. schools close due to illness at start of new year
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
School bus incident: ‘CCPS will not tolerate any form of violence within our community’
Austin Short
One of the people hurt in a Madison Co. golf cart crash has died
MGN police lights
Coroner identifies man killed in hit-and-run crash
On Wednesday, Lexington police held a press conference on the city’s Real-Time Intelligence...
Lexington Police Department asking residents to register private security cameras

Latest News

Madison County to conduct warning siren sound checks
WATCH | Madison County to conduct warning siren sound checks
Donald York, 60, of Beauty, was sentenced to 60 years in prison.
Martin Co. man sentenced in federal child porn case
An incident onboard a Clark County school bus is under investigation.
Clark Co. community comes together after incident on school bus
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Major Richard Star Act
WKYT Investigates UPDATE | Major Richard Star Act